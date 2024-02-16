Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Gets Its Title? Social Media Abuzz With Rumours

While various cast and crew members are already associated with the project, the tentative title of SSMB29 has got social media buzzing.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli starrer SSMB29 is the centre of many speculations. While the official announcement of the project regard is still awaited, the Tollywood superstar has been hard at work, preparing for one of the biggest films of his career so far. SSMB29 is said to put Mahesh Babu on the global map and accordingly, he will be undergoing immense prep for the role before the film goes on the floors.

While various cast and crew members are already associated with the project, the tentative title of the film has got social media buzzing.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have teamed up for SSMB29 | Image: X

Is this the title of SSMB29?

According to a report in 123Telugu, SSMB29 has been tentatively titled Maharaja. According to trade rumours, the makers are planning to use this title for the film. As SSMB29 is an adventure film, director SS Rajamouli and his team are looking at this title as it sits well with the theme of the movie. Though it has not been confirmed, the rumours have gone viral on social media.

Cast and crew rumours surround SSMB29

While only Mahesh Babu is associated with SSMB29 till now, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan name was lately linked with the big-budget film after it was discovered that she was following the ace director on Instagram. However, no official announcement of her association with the project has been made.

File photo of Mahesh Babu | Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Like other Rajamouli films, SSMB29 is also written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, who has confirmed that the script has been locked and the movie will go on the floors sometime later this year. Mahesh Babu is set to be going through a body transformation for the film and has already begun prep for it. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

