Vishnu Manchu Reacts To Mohan Babu's Rift With Manoj, Attack On Journalist: 'No Family Is Perfect'

Veteran South Indian superstar Mohan Babu recently made headlines due to a family feud involving his son Manchu Manoj and his daughter-in-law. The dispute drew widespread attention on Sunday after a heated altercation between Mohan and Manoj. The situation worsened when both filed assault complaints against each other. The feud continued further on Tuesday evening when Mohan Babu's security denied Manoj entry to his father’s property in Jalpally. However, it seems Mohon’s son Vishnu has now reacted to the ugly controversy.

Manchu Vishnu reacted to an ongoing family dispute

As per reports, actor Vishnu Manchu spoke to the press in Hyderabad on Wednesday, addressing the ongoing family conflict involving his father, Mohan Babu, and brother, Manchu Manoj. He began by discussing his father's health and then touched on the family issues.

Vishnu Manchu reportedly stated, "The only mistake my father made was loving us all too much. No family is perfect, but I still believe there’s hope for reconciliation." He clarified that his father did not intend to harm the reporter but lost his temper when his personal space was violated.

Vishnu Manchu | Image: X

He added that he had reached out to the reporter’s family and acknowledged the unfortunate incident, though he admitted he could not change his father’s actions. When asked about Mohan Babu’s remarks on Manoj’s marriage to Bhuma Mounika, Vishnu responded, “He got married, has a child now, and I wish him a long, healthy life. The issue is not about the marriage.”

Vishnu further explained that his father only wanted Manoj to move out of his house and revealed his involvement in the matter was at his father’s request. Meanwhile, Manoj visited the Rachakonda police station, apologised to the press, and expressed regret for the incident. He denied reports of their mother being hospitalised and clarified that the disagreements were linked to the management of Mohan Babu University rather than property or financial issues.

What happened between Mohan Babu and the journalist?

As per the latest update, when Manoj visited him, Mohan Babu was recorded attacking a journalist with a mic, resulting in several fractures on the journalist’s cheekbone.