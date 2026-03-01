Vishnu Manchu Visits Family In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Shares Chilling Visuals Of Air Strikes: Hearing the Sound of War...

Actor Vishnu Manchu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share chilling videos of missile interceptors in Dubai. In the video, captured at night, the Kannappa fame filmed airstrikes over Dubai, which were accompanied by loud explosion-like noises. He shared the video along with a note advocating for peace and sharing how the incident has frightened his son.

Taking to his X account on February 28, Vishnu Manchu wrote, “In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra.” He added, “Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defence forces for keeping civilians safe. 🙏”

Vishnu concluded his note by writing, “Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev”. Fans and followers of the actor wished him well and noted that they are praying for his safety. His note, as well as the chilling visuals, are now going viral on social media.



Also Read: Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran War, Jannat Actress Seeks PM's Help

More about the US-Iran conflict

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday, throwing the future of the Islamic Republic into doubt and raising the risk of regional instability. State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an airstrike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran. Satellite photos from Airbus showed that the site was heavily bombed.

Advertisement