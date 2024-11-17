Published 13:20 IST, November 17th 2024
Vishwak Sen Insults Hrithik Roshan, Says War Actor Is 'No Match For Jr NTR'; Netizens Are Miffed
Vishwak Sen has always been very blunt in expressing his candid take on a plethora of issues. He recently made a remark on Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Hrithik Roshan, Vishwak Sen and Jr NTR | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:20 IST, November 17th 2024