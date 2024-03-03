English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Vishwak Sen Reveals Gaami Has Been In Production For 5 Years

In a recent interview, Vishwak Sen revealed Gaami took them 5 years to complete due to money restrictions.

Gaami
Gaami | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gaami, starring Vishwak Sen, will make its theatrical debut on March 8. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film in a grand event in Hyderabad on February 29, which has been getting rave reviews from the viewers. In a recent interview, the lead actor unveiled Gaami took them 5 years to complete due to money restrictions. 

Gaami delayed due to budget issues

In a conversation with 123Telugu, Vishwak was asked about the journey of filming Gaami and when did it start. Replying to the question, the actor said, “Director Vidyadhar approached me after watching Vellipomake. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi wasn’t released at that time. He wrote the script on a magnanimous scale. I believed in him, and that’s why I came on board. I already know that it would take five years to complete Gaami. If we need to make it in a year, it would cost us 100 crores.”

 

Talking further about the limited budget for the film, Vishwak added, “We did guerrilla shooting in Varanasi and Kumbh Mela. That’s why it didn’t cost us much. Time is our biggest investment for Gaami. No matter when Gaami releases, it will look like a new film because no one has attempted something of this sort till now.”

What is Gaami all about?

Gaami chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar- a wounded, reluctant and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the cure for his very rare condition- ‘an inability to experience any human touch’.  But this adventure for cure would be fulfilled, only when he can confront and conquer his destiny that becomes intertwined with two other characters, according to the makers.

 

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and M G Abhinaya, the film also stars Mohammad Samad, Harika Pedada, Dayanand Reddy, Shanthi Rao, Mayank Parakh, John Kottoly, Bomma Sreedhar, Rajnish Sharma, Sharath Kumar N, Shankar Mahanthi, Aumkar Kotamraju, KLK Mani, Sanjay Ratha, K R Unnikrishnan, B Venkat Raman Rao, Rajiv Kumar, and Mahija, Ram among others.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

7 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

7 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

7 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

7 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun's Wife Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump At Anant Ambani's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Hailey Bieber's Sister Engages In Rowdy Bar Fight, Gets Arrested

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Pietersen & Ian Bell, to be a part of World C'ship of Legends

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. The Wire Star Wendell Pierce To Star In James Gunn's Superman

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo