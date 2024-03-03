Advertisement

Gaami, starring Vishwak Sen, will make its theatrical debut on March 8. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film in a grand event in Hyderabad on February 29, which has been getting rave reviews from the viewers. In a recent interview, the lead actor unveiled Gaami took them 5 years to complete due to money restrictions.

Gaami delayed due to budget issues

In a conversation with 123Telugu, Vishwak was asked about the journey of filming Gaami and when did it start. Replying to the question, the actor said, “Director Vidyadhar approached me after watching Vellipomake. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi wasn’t released at that time. He wrote the script on a magnanimous scale. I believed in him, and that’s why I came on board. I already know that it would take five years to complete Gaami. If we need to make it in a year, it would cost us 100 crores.”

Talking further about the limited budget for the film, Vishwak added, “We did guerrilla shooting in Varanasi and Kumbh Mela. That’s why it didn’t cost us much. Time is our biggest investment for Gaami. No matter when Gaami releases, it will look like a new film because no one has attempted something of this sort till now.”

What is Gaami all about?

Gaami chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar- a wounded, reluctant and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the cure for his very rare condition- ‘an inability to experience any human touch’. But this adventure for cure would be fulfilled, only when he can confront and conquer his destiny that becomes intertwined with two other characters, according to the makers.

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and M G Abhinaya, the film also stars Mohammad Samad, Harika Pedada, Dayanand Reddy, Shanthi Rao, Mayank Parakh, John Kottoly, Bomma Sreedhar, Rajnish Sharma, Sharath Kumar N, Shankar Mahanthi, Aumkar Kotamraju, KLK Mani, Sanjay Ratha, K R Unnikrishnan, B Venkat Raman Rao, Rajiv Kumar, and Mahija, Ram among others.