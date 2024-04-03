×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Visweswara Rao, Popular Comedian And Actor, Dies At 62 Due To Prolonged Illness

Visweswara Rao's mortal remains are being kept at his residence in Siruseru, Chennai, and his last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Visweswara Rao
Visweswara Rao | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Popular comedian Visweswara Rao died due to prolonged illness. As per media reports, he breathed his last in Chennai on Tuesday morning. He was 62.

Visweswara Rao dies in Chennai

Visweswara Rao's mortal remains were being kept at his residence in Siruseru, Chennai, and his last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning, as per regional media reports. He hailed from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. After gaining recognition as a child artist, his family relocated to Chennai, where they settled. Visweswara Rao is widely recognised by Telugu audiences, having appeared in over 350 films in both the Telugu and Tamil industries. Notably, he began his career as a child actor, featuring in more than 150 films during that period.

Visweswara Rao dies at 62 | Image: X

 

Visweswara Rao's legacy

During his career, Visweswara Rao shared the screen with legendary actors such as NTR, ANR, and MGR in black and white films, later transitioning to work alongside the next generation of stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Pawan Kalyan. He often expressed his pride in acting alongside three Chief Ministers, namely NTR, MGR, and Jayalalithaa, on various occasions. 

Advertisement

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KL Rahul and Mayank Yadav

KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
Video Of Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People On A Chennai Street Goes Viral

Zombie Behaviour

11 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

14 minutes ago
Tottenham held 1-1 at West Ham to dent Champions League hopes

Suprs draw with West Ham

17 minutes ago
Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Burnley lets lead slip

21 minutes ago
Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

Copa favourites

25 minutes ago
Exam Results

KSEAB 2nd PUC Results

26 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

31 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

31 minutes ago
Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

United's injury woes

31 minutes ago
India bond yields fall

Bond yields

33 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin

Everton draw at Newcastle

35 minutes ago
Education News

CTET registration date

35 minutes ago
Visweswara Rao

Visweswara Rao Dies

37 minutes ago
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer On Fake Patriotism

39 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Fact Check

41 minutes ago
Gopal Rai

India News LIVE

42 minutes ago
Education News

KCET hall ticket

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World11 hours ago

  3. IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Woman, Her Friend Faked Kidnapping to Get Money For Abroad Trip

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Student Trying April Fool's Trick Over Video Call, Ends Up Hanging Self

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo