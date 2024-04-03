Advertisement

Popular comedian Visweswara Rao died due to prolonged illness. As per media reports, he breathed his last in Chennai on Tuesday morning. He was 62.

Visweswara Rao's mortal remains were being kept at his residence in Siruseru, Chennai, and his last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning, as per regional media reports. He hailed from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. After gaining recognition as a child artist, his family relocated to Chennai, where they settled. Visweswara Rao is widely recognised by Telugu audiences, having appeared in over 350 films in both the Telugu and Tamil industries. Notably, he began his career as a child actor, featuring in more than 150 films during that period.

During his career, Visweswara Rao shared the screen with legendary actors such as NTR, ANR, and MGR in black and white films, later transitioning to work alongside the next generation of stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Pawan Kalyan. He often expressed his pride in acting alongside three Chief Ministers, namely NTR, MGR, and Jayalalithaa, on various occasions.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)