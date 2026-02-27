Wedding Of Virosh: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon, Nani, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Celebs Shower Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda With Wishes

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the star power couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna following their dreamy wedding in Udaipur.

While fans have already been gushing over the stunning pictures from the wedding, celebrities have also come forward to send their best wishes.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared greetings for the newlyweds.

"Congratulations to both of you!! And years of happiness and pure joy!! Love and Blessings!! @rashmika_mandanna @thedeverakonda," Karan wrote.



Kriti Sanon also took to her social media handle and penned a heartwarming message for the couple.



"UFFF... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!!! @rashmika mandanna thedeverakonda. Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive & peaceful at the same time!! Bashunumu!! I'm so so happy for you my love.. that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You're one of the most pure hearted people I've ever met & you deserve all the happiness and more my friend! Sending you both a biggggg hug."



Actor Nani took to X and wrote, "Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika. God bless."