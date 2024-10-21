sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 14:26 IST, October 21st 2024

What Is Pasupu Danchatam? Chay, Sobhita's Pre-Wedding Ceremony Is All About Telugu Traditions

The pre-wedding festivities of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya began with a Pasupu Danchatam ceremony at Visakhapatnam on October 21.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sobhit Dhulipala kicks off wedding festivities
Sobhit Dhulipala kicks off wedding festivities | Image: Sobhit Dhulipala/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:07 IST, October 21st 2024