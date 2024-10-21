Published 14:26 IST, October 21st 2024
What Is Pasupu Danchatam? Chay, Sobhita's Pre-Wedding Ceremony Is All About Telugu Traditions
The pre-wedding festivities of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya began with a Pasupu Danchatam ceremony at Visakhapatnam on October 21.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sobhit Dhulipala kicks off wedding festivities | Image: Sobhit Dhulipala/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:07 IST, October 21st 2024