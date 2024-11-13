Published 17:32 IST, November 13th 2024
What Prabhas' The Raja Saab And Harry Potter Have In Common? Producer Says 'I've Seen Visuals...'
Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who has acquired the music rights of The Raja Saab, shared that the Prabhas starrer has "interesting visuals and plot".
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas' The Raja Saab will release on April 10, 2025 | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:32 IST, November 13th 2024