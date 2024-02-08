English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

When Prabhas Surprised Tinnu Anand After He Questioned Salaar Star's 'Hospitality'

Prabhas is known for treating his co-actors well. Stars who have worked with him have spoken highly of how the Telugu actor makes them feel at home on set.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Tinnu Anand
Prabhas, Tinnu Anand | Image:Prabhas, Tinnu Anand/IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tinnu Anand was seen in a small but pivotal role in Prabhas starrer Salaar. Before the film's release, Anand, a veteran actor and director, earned praise for the teaser which put him in focus. Before Salaar, Anand and Prabhas worked on the 2019 release Saaho as well. In a recent interview, Anand revealed how he questioned Prabhas about his hospitality and how the latter stepped up and surprised him and his wife.

Tinnu Anand in a still from Salaar | Image: YouTube screengrab

Tinnu Anand questioned Prabhas about why he was not at the receiving end of his hospitality  

Prabhas is known for treating his co-actors well. Time and again, stars who have worked with him have spoken highly of how the Telugu actor makes them feel at home on sets and treats them to delectable, home-cooked food. However, something of sorts did not happen with Tinnu Anand. The latter shared that he walked up to Prabhas on the set of Salaar and said, "Sir I have heard a lot about your hospitality but I have not seen it yet."

File photo of Prabhas | Image: Salaar Saga/X 

What happened next was something Anand did not expect. The actor revealed that the next day, while he and his wife were in their hotel room, he was treated by several huge tiffin boxes that contained food from all regions of the world. Anand shared that he was taken aback as it was food meant for an army of people.

Tinnu Anand thanks Prabhas for his hospitality

Anand shared that after receiving loads of food, he got on a call with Prabhas and expressed his gratitude. He also shared that the gesture on behalf of the Kalki 2898 AD star left him impressed and feeling grateful.

Meanwhile, going by the ending of Salaar - Part 1- Ceasefire, it seems like Anand will reprise his role in Salaar - Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

