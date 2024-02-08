English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Salaar Star Prabhas Reunites With Director Prashanth Neel, Shruti Haasan At Film's Success Bash

The team of Salaar including actor Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel recently reunited to celebrate the movie's success in Bengaluru.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar success party
Salaar success party | Image:X/TrendsPrabhas
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After the massive success of Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prabhas and his team got together in Bengaluru for a grand celebration at the High Ultra Lounge. Director Prashanth Neel, alongside Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and others, graced the Salaar success bash on Friday night and several glimpses of the same have been going viral.

Salaar team arrives in style at success bash

The event boasted a chic black theme, evident in both the decor and the dress code. Videos and images from the Salaar success bash flooded social media and showcased Prabhas' sophisticated look in an all-black ensemble paired with yellow-tinted glasses. The venue was also adorned with film props.

Shruti Haasan shared a playful Instagram Story featuring a board with a humorous message which read, "Don't let anyone treat you like upma. 'Darling, you are biryani." For the unversed, Darling is Prabhas' endearing nickname given to him by his fans.

Salaar team in Sri Durgaparameshwari temple

Before the celebration, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kirgandur visited Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Mangalore, Karnataka. Seeking blessings, the trio offered respect and gratitude for Salaar’s success.

Salaar’s success helped Prabhas’ turbulent career

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has reportedly grossed over Rs 700 crore globally and has marked a turning moment in Prabhas' career. After the massive success of Baahubali, Prabhas faced more challenges than victories, making Salaar's commercial a saviour of his pan-India stardom.

More about Salaar

Salaar has been bankrolled by Hombale Films and unfolds in the fictional city of Khansaar, ruled by three tribes - Mannars, Shouryaangas, and Ghaniyaars. The movie explores the transformation of childhood friends into enemies amidst tribal conflicts, creating anticipation for the sequel, Salaar Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, currently in development.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

