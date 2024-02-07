Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Will Shruti Haasan's Role In Salaar 2 Be More Action-Oriented? Actress Spills The Beans

Salaar 2 released in theatres on December 22. The Prashanth Neel film features Shruti Haasan along side Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Republic Entertainment Desk
shruti haasan
shruti haasan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

2023 turned out to be a fruitful year for Shruti Haasan. The actress saw through five back to back releases, the biggest among which was the Prabhas starrer Prashanth Neel directorial, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. The film, which as per a Sacnilk report minted ₹615.5 crores in worldwide collections, has been confirmed for a sequel. Haasan, who essayed the role of Aadya, recently opened up about reprising the role in the sequel.

Advertisement

Will Shruti Haasan's role in Salaar 2 be more action-oriented?


In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan addressed the conjecture surrounding the trajectory her role of Aadya may take on Salaar 2. While many are anticipating Haasan's role to be more action-oriented, the actress herself is not too sure of the same. However, Shruti also made it a point to elaborately outline how fascinating she finds the idea of women indulging in violence on screen. 

Advertisement


She said, "I don't think right now, it's not on the scope that we've ever discussed. They knew that from the beginning, I personally love action...I love it when a woman is violent, because we don't see it, you know, so it would be a dream to be an extremely violent woman in the film. And, I think it's different. I think when - there was this book I read when I was very young called Shoot The Women First. It was about female terrorists and female criminals and, and I read it and the choices that a woman has to make to choose violence is so psychologically different to men. So I always find it very fascinating.

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan reveals she used to often feel overwhelmed on the sets of Salaar


Referring back to the days of shooting for Salaar, Shruti recalled how often she used to find herself overwhelmed. The reason behind the same was the sheer scale at which Prashanth Neel was mounting the project. She also reflected how her feeling overwhelmed was also due to the fact that she takes nothing in terms of her career, for granted. 

Advertisement


She said, "It was overwhelming, because the scale was so huge. Some days, I would walk on sets, and just be like, ‘wow’, this is like, they're just created literally -  you know, the world creation. That Prashanth Neel does. We've seen it as an audience, but to go and step into it physically and be there you realize the detail of work that our DOP, art department, everyone does to make Khansaar or this world of Salaar come alive. And at the end of the day, like, it doesn't matter how many years I've been working, I never take it for granted..."

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World31 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News38 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement