2023 turned out to be a fruitful year for Shruti Haasan. The actress saw through five back to back releases, the biggest among which was the Prabhas starrer Prashanth Neel directorial, Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. The film, which as per a Sacnilk report minted ₹615.5 crores in worldwide collections, has been confirmed for a sequel. Haasan, who essayed the role of Aadya, recently opened up about reprising the role in the sequel.

Will Shruti Haasan's role in Salaar 2 be more action-oriented?



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan addressed the conjecture surrounding the trajectory her role of Aadya may take on Salaar 2. While many are anticipating Haasan's role to be more action-oriented, the actress herself is not too sure of the same. However, Shruti also made it a point to elaborately outline how fascinating she finds the idea of women indulging in violence on screen.

She said, "I don't think right now, it's not on the scope that we've ever discussed. They knew that from the beginning, I personally love action...I love it when a woman is violent, because we don't see it, you know, so it would be a dream to be an extremely violent woman in the film. And, I think it's different. I think when - there was this book I read when I was very young called Shoot The Women First. It was about female terrorists and female criminals and, and I read it and the choices that a woman has to make to choose violence is so psychologically different to men. So I always find it very fascinating.

Shruti Haasan reveals she used to often feel overwhelmed on the sets of Salaar



Referring back to the days of shooting for Salaar, Shruti recalled how often she used to find herself overwhelmed. The reason behind the same was the sheer scale at which Prashanth Neel was mounting the project. She also reflected how her feeling overwhelmed was also due to the fact that she takes nothing in terms of her career, for granted.

She said, "It was overwhelming, because the scale was so huge. Some days, I would walk on sets, and just be like, ‘wow’, this is like, they're just created literally - you know, the world creation. That Prashanth Neel does. We've seen it as an audience, but to go and step into it physically and be there you realize the detail of work that our DOP, art department, everyone does to make Khansaar or this world of Salaar come alive. And at the end of the day, like, it doesn't matter how many years I've been working, I never take it for granted..."