Shruti Haasan celebrated her 38th birthday on January 28. Days after the celebration, the Salaar actress took to her Instagram account to share a video from the bash. She rang in her special day in the presence of her mother and boyfriend.

Shruti Haasan shares glimpses of her goth-birthday

On January 31, days after her birthday celebration actress Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos from the bash. The video shows the actress dressed in a black attire. She twinned with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika who also partook in the celebration in a black outfit.

What caught the netizen's eye in the actress’s birthday post were skulls and a goth-themed cake. Actress and Shruti Haasan’s mother Sarika also joined the celebration. In the caption, the Salaar actress wrote, “Birthday dump. Best with the ones I love. Sober girls eat cake. All love no hate. Getting wise to bs. Thankful and staying blessed.”

When Shruti Haasan spoke about her equation with team Salaar

Ahead of the release of her recent outing Salaar, Shruti sat for an interview with Midday. Haasan spoke about the many ways in which her working experience in Salaar helped her. She stated, “We have been shooting it for quite a while. So, we feel like friends and family now. It’s one of the most anticipated films and rightfully so.” While Salaar essentially revolves around Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s characters who play childhood friends, the film also features Haasan in a pivotal role. Talking about whether she feels any added pressure of a film’s box office performance, Haasan denied feeling any such anxiety. “I have done all kinds of films - big, small and everything in between. And I want them all to do well.”