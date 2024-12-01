'The Sabarmati Report' Actor Vikrant Massey Announces Sudden Retirement From Films, Shocking Fans

‘The Sabarmati Report’ actor Vikrant Massey, on Monday, suddenly announced his retirement from the films leaving his fans and the entire Bollywood industry in shock. The ‘12th Fail’ actor announced his decision to retire from the films through a social media post on his Instagram handle. Massey, who is celebrated for his versatility and impactful performances in films across the country, made this unexpected decision at the peak of his career, leaving everyone speculating about the cause behind this decision.

Earlier this year, Vikrant welcomed his first child with wife Sheetal Thakur. In his social media post, he has expressed his desire to focus on his family, prioritising his roles as a husband, father, and son as he moves into this new phase of his life.

As the industry and his fans come to terms with his decision, Vikrant’s legacy as a talented and committed actor remains strong, leaving many to hope for a future return to the screen.

In his heartfelt note on Instagram, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

This announcement has left fans and colleagues in disbelief. Many took to the comments section to express their shock and disappointment and voiced their hope that the news wasn’t true.

Vikrant’s retirement announcement comes after a series of successful performances. Just last year, he earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in ‘12th Fail’. His August release, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, saw him return as Rishu, delivering a more intense performance. His latest project, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, has garnered him praise all over the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

The Sabarmati Report, a social drama based on the real-life Godhra train incident, has also been a commercial success, which was released on November 15. The film has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh among others.