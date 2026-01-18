Theatrical Releases This Week: Border 2, Cult, Marty Supreme, Baby Girl And More Movies To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week, which is extending till January 25, 2026. From Border 2 and Landlord to Marty Supreme, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Movies releasing in the theatre this week

Border 2

The much-anticipated 2026 film Border 2 will release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, just days ahead of Republic Day. Inspired by the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film portrays the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Sunny Deol returns to the franchise, joined by Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. Nearly three decades after the original film, the sequel is gearing up for its theatrical release.

Release Date: January 23

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is an upcoming Malayalam action-comedy film from India, directed by Adhvaith Nayar and produced by Shihan Shoukath. The story centres on a group of unlikely individuals who start a wrestling club in Fort Kochi. As rivalries grow and clashes turn chaotic and funny, they take on tougher challenges, blending action, humour, emotion, and the will to survive.

Advertisement

Release Date: January 22

Landlord

Landlord is an upcoming Kannada action-drama film starring Duniya Vijay and Rachita Ram. The story unfolds in a rural village in the 1980s, where a cruel landlord exploits the poor. A common man rises against this injustice and leads the struggle for justice. The film promises a raw and emotional narrative centred on power, land, and rebellion.

Advertisement

Release Date: January 23

Cult

Cult is a Kannada romance thriller drama, starring Zaid Khan and Rachita Ram. The story follows a man who discovers a sense of purpose after joining a magnetic leader’s group, but as it grows oppressive, he must confront his loyalty and rethink his beliefs.

Release Date: January 23

Marty Supreme

Release Date: January 23

Draupathi 2

Release Date: January 23

Baby Girl