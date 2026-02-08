Updated 8 February 2026 at 10:40 IST
Theatrical Releases This Week: O’ Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Wuthering Heights, Couple Friendly And More
From Hollywood release Wuthering Heights to Indian titles O’ Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, here's a list of new movies set to release in cinema halls this Friday (February 13).
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Theatrical Releases This Week: While some good movies are already running in cinema halls, a fresh list of releases, featuring Hindi, Hollywood and regional titles, is arriving on the big screens. With Valentine's Week at its peak, some high-intensity romantic drama like Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo will set the tone for a movie date. Here’s a complete rundown of the exciting line-up of new and re-releases for cinema lovers.
O' Romeo
Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film O’Romeo will hit cinemas on February 13. As the title hints, the film tells a dark and intense love story driven by pain and violence. Triptii Dimri stars opposite Kapoor as the female lead.
Release Date: December 13
Tu Yaa Main
Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Ya Main tells a gripping story of love and survival. Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios have produced the film.
Release Date: December 13
Wuthering Heights
Set across the untamed Yorkshire moors, Wuthering Heights tells the dark and powerful love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the orphan her family raises.
Release Date: December 13
Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen
Release Date: December 13
Sweety Naughty Crazy
Release Date: December 13
Couple Friendly
Release Date: December 14
Seetha Payanam
Release Date: December 14
Crime 101
Release Date: December 13
Pennum Porattum
Release Date: December 13
A Beautiful Breakup
Based on some true events, a couple’s final, friendly breakup getaway takes an unsettling turn when they unknowingly awaken unseen forces within a secluded estate. Old memories, regrets, egos and unanswered questions rise to the surface, making it difficult for them to distinguish between what is real and what is not.
Release Date: December 13
Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (Re-release)
The 2002 romantic thriller Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa returns to cinemas on February 13, 2026, aligning neatly with the Valentine’s Day weekend.
Release Date: December 13
