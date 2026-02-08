Theatrical Releases This Week: O’ Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Wuthering Heights, Couple Friendly And More

Theatrical Releases This Week: While some good movies are already running in cinema halls, a fresh list of releases, featuring Hindi, Hollywood and regional titles, is arriving on the big screens. With Valentine's Week at its peak, some high-intensity romantic drama like Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo will set the tone for a movie date. Here’s a complete rundown of the exciting line-up of new and re-releases for cinema lovers.

O' Romeo

Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film O’Romeo will hit cinemas on February 13. As the title hints, the film tells a dark and intense love story driven by pain and violence. Triptii Dimri stars opposite Kapoor as the female lead.

Release Date: December 13

Tu Yaa Main

Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Ya Main tells a gripping story of love and survival. Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios have produced the film.

Advertisement

Release Date: December 13

Wuthering Heights

Set across the untamed Yorkshire moors, Wuthering Heights tells the dark and powerful love story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the orphan her family raises.

Advertisement

Release Date: December 13

Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen

Release Date: December 13

Sweety Naughty Crazy

Release Date: December 13

Couple Friendly

Release Date: December 14

Seetha Payanam

Release Date: December 14

Crime 101

Release Date: December 13

Pennum Porattum

Release Date: December 13

A Beautiful Breakup

Based on some true events, a couple’s final, friendly breakup getaway takes an unsettling turn when they unknowingly awaken unseen forces within a secluded estate. Old memories, regrets, egos and unanswered questions rise to the surface, making it difficult for them to distinguish between what is real and what is not.

Release Date: December 13

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa (Re-release)

The 2002 romantic thriller Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa returns to cinemas on February 13, 2026, aligning neatly with the Valentine’s Day weekend.