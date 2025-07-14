Theft And Harassment: Bigg Boss 18 fame Kashish Kapoor Shares Chilling Details About Cook Stealing 7 Lakhs From Her Home, Files FIR

On Sunday, July 13, news reports made rounds claiming that actress Kashish Kapoor was robbed by her house help. Reacting to the reports, the Bigg Boss 18 fame shared chilling details on her YouTube channel. She revealed that her cook not only stole from her but also harassed her when she caught him. Kashish posted a video from Singapore and admitted that she hadn’t informed her family until the news leaked.

In her YouTube video, contrarying few details in the reports, Kashish revealed that not just ₹4 lakh but ₹7 lakh in cash had been stolen from her house. She claimed that she caught her cook, Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, red-handed with ₹50,000 in cash and alleged that he had stolen the remaining amount.

Splitsvilla X5 contestant said that when she tried to confront the cook, he harassed her in her own home.

Describing the incident, she allegedly said, “I told him, ‘Show me your pocket,’ but he kept refusing. I kept insisting, and then I saw ₹50,000 in his pocket. That’s when everything became clear to me. The next moment, as soon as I picked up my phone, I found myself pinned against the wall. He said, ‘Don’t call or tell anybody.’ In that moment, my mind went into fight-or-flight mode — I had to protect myself.” “So I said, ‘Fine, get out of my house and never show me your face again,’” she added.

Kashish said that after asking her cook to leave, she immediately informed her security guard to stop him, but he still managed to escape.

Later in the video, the reality TV star mentioned that she contacted the police and filed an FIR. However, they told her there is no guarantee she will get her money back.