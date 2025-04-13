Too Busy to Work Out? Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Just 3 Surya Namaskars a Day

Updated April 13th 2025, 09:22 IST
New Delhi: Life gets hectic, and sometimes sticking to a regular workout routine can feel like an impossible task. Whether it's a jam-packed schedule, travel, or simply needing a break, fitness often takes a backseat. But celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar known for guiding stars like Kareena Kapoor has a simple solution for those busy days.
In a recent Instagram post shared Diwekar reminded her followers that even a few minutes of movement can make a big difference. Her go-to trick? Performing just three rounds of Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutations.
“This video serves as a quick reminder that you don't need a lot of time to fit in exercise,” she wrote in her caption.
“Today, I was at a hotel without any equipment, and I had to rush for an event. But I also know that my body doesn't feel right if I skip my workout. So, I decided to do three quick Surya Namaskars to get my body moving and feel energised,” she said.
Diwekar added that it's not about doing a full workout every day but staying connected with your body. Even a few minutes of conscious movement can lift your mood and energize your system.
Talking about her choice of exercise, Diwekar shed light on the benefits of Surya Namaskars. “They are a complete exercise. They allow you to stretch, help you stay stable, strengthen your legs, and also build stamina,” she explained. “So, if you really don't have the time, just do this trick—three Surya Namaskars—and you’ll stay fit.”
If you're ready to give it a try, here’s a quick breakdown of the classic 12-step sequence:
Focus on your breath and try to flow smoothly through the poses for a rejuvenating, full-body stretch.
Note to Readers: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.
