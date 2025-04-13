Too Busy to Work Out? Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Just 3 Surya Namaskars a Day

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, reminded her followers that even a few minutes of movement can make a big difference. | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Life gets hectic, and sometimes sticking to a regular workout routine can feel like an impossible task. Whether it's a jam-packed schedule, travel, or simply needing a break, fitness often takes a backseat. But celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar known for guiding stars like Kareena Kapoor has a simple solution for those busy days.

In a recent Instagram post shared Diwekar reminded her followers that even a few minutes of movement can make a big difference. Her go-to trick? Performing just three rounds of Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutations.

‘Three Surya Namaskars and You're Good’

“This video serves as a quick reminder that you don't need a lot of time to fit in exercise,” she wrote in her caption.

“Today, I was at a hotel without any equipment, and I had to rush for an event. But I also know that my body doesn't feel right if I skip my workout. So, I decided to do three quick Surya Namaskars to get my body moving and feel energised,” she said.

Diwekar added that it's not about doing a full workout every day but staying connected with your body. Even a few minutes of conscious movement can lift your mood and energize your system.

Why Surya Namaskar Works

Talking about her choice of exercise, Diwekar shed light on the benefits of Surya Namaskars. “They are a complete exercise. They allow you to stretch, help you stay stable, strengthen your legs, and also build stamina,” she explained. “So, if you really don't have the time, just do this trick—three Surya Namaskars—and you’ll stay fit.”

How to Perform Surya Namaskar

If you're ready to give it a try, here’s a quick breakdown of the classic 12-step sequence:

Pranamasana (Prayer Pose): Stand tall, palms together at the chest.

Hastauttanasana (Raised Arms Pose): Inhale, lift arms, arch slightly back.

Hasta Padasana (Hand to Foot Pose): Exhale, bend forward to touch the floor.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose): Inhale, step one leg back, chest forward.

Dandasana (Plank Pose): Exhale, step the other leg back, hold a plank.

Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salutation): Lower knees, chest, chin to floor.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Inhale, lift the chest gently off the floor.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Exhale, push hips up into an inverted V.

Repeat the sequence on the other side.

End in Pranamasana, the prayer pose.



Focus on your breath and try to flow smoothly through the poses for a rejuvenating, full-body stretch.