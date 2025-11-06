Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies At 32 In Las Vegas, Family Confirms

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32 in Las Vegas. The reason for his untimely demise remains unknown. His family announced the tragic news through an Instagram post on his account on Thursday morning. The news made shockwaves online with his fans and friends sharing tributes.

Anunay Sood's family and friends have requested privacy and asked his followers not to gather near their private property.

The note reads, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️— The family and friends of Anunay Sood”

Anunay Sood was a travel influencer and photographer with more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3.8 lakh YouTube subscribers. He gained popularity for his travel photography, reels, and vlogs.

In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Forbes India included him in its Top 100 Digital Stars list.

According to Forbes, Anunay Sood is a Dubai-based photographer who began his journey by sharing his travel experiences on Instagram.