Trump Calls Grammys 'The Worst', Threatens Legal Action Against Host Trevor Noah Over Epstein Files Remark

US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on the Grammy Awards 2026 and its host, Trevor Noah, calling the ceremony “virtually unwatchable” and threatening to sue over what he described as a false and defamatory statement.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” He also criticised broadcaster CBS, saying it was “lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

Trump targets Trevor Noah over Epstein Island reference

Trump then turned his attention to Trevor Noah, comparing him unfavourably to late night host Jimmy Kimmel, writing, “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

The sharpest reaction came over a joke Noah allegedly made involving Trump and former US President Bill Clinton spending time on Epstein Island, linked to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Denying the claim outright, Trump wrote, “WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close.”

He further insisted that he had never before been accused of visiting the island, even by what he called the “Fake News Media.”

“Get ready Noah,” Trump warns of lawsuit

Escalating the confrontation, Trump described Noah’s remarks as “false and defamatory” and threatened legal action. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” he wrote.

Threatning Noah, he added, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

As of now Trevor Noah nor CBS has issued an official response at the time of writing this report.

‘Womp womp womp’: Trevor Noah jabs Nicki Minaj

The Grammy Awards 2026 opened with humour and rapid fire jokes as Trevor Noah returned to host the ceremony for the sixth and final time in Los Angeles.

During his opening monologue, Noah poked fun at several celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, who did not attend the event. Setting up the joke, he teased the crowd before launching into a mock exchange involving Trump.

"Nicki Minaj is not here, she is not here, uh. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues: 'Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass, I have it. Everybody's saying it Nicki, I know they say it's you, but it's me. Womp womp womp, look at it baby,” Noah said, according to Deadline.

Nicki Minaj has received 12 Grammy nominations over the years but has yet to win the award, a fact that has often been discussed among fans and critics.

‘ICE out’ message dominates Grammys

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber drew attention on the red carpet by wearing pins that read “ICE OUT,” a clear political statement amid heightened debate around US immigration enforcement.

The message gained further momentum inside the ceremony during the Best Música Urbana Album category.

Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year, delivers strong message on immigration

As expected, Bad Bunny won the música urbana album award and later went on to secure Album of the Year 2026.

Using his moment on stage, Bad Bunny addressed the ongoing immigration enforcement actions linked to the Trump administration, choosing to speak in English to reach a wider audience.

“Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said to loud applause. He added, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

He continued with a broader appeal against hate, saying, “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”