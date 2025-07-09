Truth Must Be Told: Netizens Back SC's Decision To Clear Vijay Raaz’s Udaipur Files Based On Horrific Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case For Release

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 9, refused to urgently list a plea seeking to stop the screening of the upcoming film Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, starring Vijay Raaz. This decision cleared the way for the film’s theatrical release on July 11.

The upcoming movie is based on the brutal daylight murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and has been facing intense scrutiny since the trailer was released on July 4.

Mohammed Javed, who is one of the accused currently on trial, had filed a plea requesting a ban on the film. He argued that its release could compromise his right to a fair trial.

Despite this, the apex court allowed the film to be released in theatres. Meanwhile, many netizens have expressed their support for its release.

Netizens stand by the Udaipur Files release

Taking to the comment section of the Udaipur Files trailer and X(formerly Twitter), many people have shown their support for the film's release. The hashtag #SupportUdaipurFiles also trended amid the ongoing controversy.

Users expressed their views passionately. One commented, “Best outstanding performance.” Another said, “The movie should be released and the truth must be told, ASAP. Jai Shri Ram.” Someone else wrote, “Udaipur Files will be a superhit.” Another added, “I urge all Hindus to watch this film in cinemas at least once, so that more filmmakers are encouraged to make such films.”

A user remarked, “The film is historically accurate and reflects reality. It should be released on YouTube so that every Indian can benefit from it.” Another praised the trailer, calling it “jabardast.” The Supreme Court’s decision to permit the release of Udaipur Files has further boosted public support for the film.

What is the Udaipur Files about?

The makers describe Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder as a powerful film based on the shocking real-life killing of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in broad daylight. It explores the sequence of events, the unsettling silence that followed, the public outrage, and the fight for justice.