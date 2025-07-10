BREAKING Udaipur Files Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder Film's Release Stayed By Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the release of the film “Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder” until the Central Government decides on the revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind challenging the CBFC’s certification of the film.

The Court states that since the petitioner has been relegated to pursue the revisional remedy, the release must remain on hold until the plea for interim relief is decided.

The film, which is based on the 2022 Udaipur murder incident, was scheduled for release on July 11.

The petitioner had argued that the film could incite communal disharmony and that the certification granted by the CBFC required reconsideration.

What's the controversy around Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder?

The film Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder starring Vijay Raaz is under legal trouble after several petitions were filed to halt its release, scheduled for July 11. The petitioner claimed that the film could incite communal disharmony.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it had removed the allegedly objectionable parts from the film.

According to Bar and Bench, a Bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Daya was hearing multiple petitions, including one from Maulana Arshad Madani, President of the Islamic clerics' body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, who requested a ban on the film's release.

The movie is based on the horrific murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. The brutal crime took place when two people entered the shop of an innocent tailor and beheaded him. They indeed shot the act and circulated videos on social media.

The Bench, led by Chief Justice Upadhyaya, noted the statement by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who confirmed that the CBFC had suggested certain cuts before certifying the film, and the producer had complied with them.

As reported by Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court also directed the film’s producer to arrange an urgent private screening of both the movie and the trailer on Wednesday for the lawyers involved. The court will continue hearing the group of petitions on Thursday (July 10).

Maulana Arshad Madani filed a petition arguing that the release of the film Udaipur Files could spark communal unrest and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the country’s religious harmony.

He even shared updates about the hearing on his social media accounts, including Facebook and X.

Just hours earlier, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stated that Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, may approach the appropriate Bench when the court reopens on July 14 after the summer vacation.

The Court pointed out that the film could be released in the meantime. The Bench said, “Mention before the court concerned on reopening. Let it be released,” and declined to grant an urgent hearing.

Kanhaiya Lal's Son on Udaipur Files controversy

Speaking on the brewing controversy on the upcoming film Udaipur Files, Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash Sahu emphasised that the movie is made to oppose the "terrorist mindset", and does not target any particular religion or community.

Yash Sahu, said, "The movie is releasing on 11th July. There were controversies earlier too, it had to be renamed...Producer and Director did everything possible and showed what happened to my father; how he was killed under a terrorist mindset, under a sleeper cell base...They are terrorists."

Sahu also mentioned that he demanded a fast-track investigation into the case, and also an NIA special court's enquiry, but nobody listened to him.