Udaipur Files Row: High Court Asks Makers To Arrange Private Screening For Those Seeking Ban After Censor Board Removes Offending Scenes | Image: X

The film Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder starring Vijay Raaz is facing legal trouble after several petitions were filed to halt its release, scheduled for July 11.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Delhi High Court that it had removed the allegedly objectionable parts from the film.

According to Bar and Bench, a Bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Daya was hearing multiple petitions, including one from Maulana Arshad Madani, President of the Islamic clerics' body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, who requested a ban on the film's release.

The movie is based on the horrific murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022.

The Bench, led by Chief Justice Upadhyaya, noted the statement by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, who confirmed that the CBFC had suggested certain cuts before certifying the film, and the producer had complied with them.

As reported by Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court also directed the film’s producer to arrange an urgent private screening of both the movie and the trailer on Wednesday for the lawyers involved. The court will continue hearing the group of petitions on Thursday (July 10).

Maulana Arshad Madani filed a petition arguing that the release of the film Udaipur Files could spark communal unrest and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the country’s religious harmony.

He even shared updates about the hearing on his social media accounts, including Facebook and X.

Just hours earlier, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stated that Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, may approach the appropriate Bench when the court reopens on July 14 after the summer vacation.