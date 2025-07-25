Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix And More Vanish From App Stores, Search Engines After Government Ban For Streaming Soft Porn Content

The central government has taken a big step to crack down on unlawful and obscene content. On July 25, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed Internet Service Providers(ISPs) to block public access to websites and apps of over 20 (over-the-top) platforms within India for allegedly hosting obscene, vulgar, and adult content, including some platforms accused of promoting soft porn. Soon after the advisory was issued, intermediaries like Google Play App and Apple App Store have started removing these apps. There are a few OTT apps which are still available but will eventually be cut down.

Google Play Store started removing OTT platforms banned by MIB

The MIB authorities issued the directive on July 23, 2025, after consulting various government departments and civil society representatives.

Altogether, 26 websites and 14 mobile apps, of which 9 are available on the Google Play Store and 5 on the Apple App Store, have been ordered to be disabled by intermediaries under the IT Act, 2000, and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The in question platforms include ALTBalaji (now ALTT), ULLU, Desiflix, Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.

As of now, ALTT’s app and Website access have been disabled by the Google Play Store. Other than this, Boomex, Kangan app, Look Entertainment, Sol Ralkies, Jalva App and many other platforms have also been disabled. There are a few, including the Ullu app, Big Shots, Navarasa Lite, and more are still available but will be removed soon.

The platforms were found to be sharing content that violated several Indian laws, including Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.