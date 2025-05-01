Ullu's House Arrest: Fierce Objection Against Ajaz Khan's Show For Explicit Sexual Content, Netizens Report OTT Platform

Updated May 1st 2025, 16:23 IST
Following India’s Got Latent controversy, another newly launched reality show hosted by Ajaz Khan, Arrest House, is facing anger from netizens after an outrageously obscene clip from one of its episodes went viral. The reality show which airs on the OTT platform Ullu as well as on YouTube, sparked demands for a ban due to its explicit content with many demanding strong censorship On OTT and TV Shows.
This is developing copy…
Published May 1st 2025, 16:17 IST