Urvashi Rautela Shades Kiara Advani For Game Changer Underperformance Despite Her Hypersexualised Cop Role in Daaku Maharaaj

Urvashi Rautela starrer Daaku Maharaaj and Kiara Advani's Game Changer hit the big screens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. While both the Telugu releases have performed decently at the box office, the Ram Charan film slowed down following the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj. However, both films were marred with their own controversies. Amid this, Urvashi has shared her opinion on Kiara Advani's Game Changer.

Urvashi Rautela tasks about Kiara Advani's Game Changer



In an interview with Varinder Chawla, Urvashi Rautela was asked about how she felt competing with Kiara Advani at the box office as both their movies released almost at the same time. The actress shared, “Box office validation solidifies your mass appeal. Then you get tags like I got, ‘fastest Rs 100 crore film, 2025s first outsider to have this feat’. It is a recognition from the film fraternity. You get worldwide appreciation for your acting skills.”

Talking specifically about Kiara Advani, she said, “I read tweets saying ‘Kiara’s movie is a disaster but Urvashi's film turned out to be a blockbuster'. I'm like ‘isme meri toh koi galti nahi hai’.” The actor's response is now doing rounds on social media.

Urvashi Rautela trolled for hypersexualised role in Daaku Maharaaj

Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has become a hot topic on social media. More than the music of the song, its dance steps are going viral. Sekhar Master choreographed the song which shows 64-years-old Balakrishna romancing 30-years-old Urvashi Rautela.



A screengrab from the song | Image: IMDb