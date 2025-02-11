Vettaiyan Actor Alencier Ley Lopez Claims Co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth 'Don't Know How To Act'

Vettaiyan marked the reunion of icons Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after 33 years. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film featured Rajinikanth as a trigger-happy cop and Amitabh as a justice-driven advocate. In a crucial scene, they are indulged in a war of words about each other’s style of imparting justice but there is another actor in the scene watching this showdown happening in real-time and surprisingly he criticised legends saying that ‘they don’t know how to act.’

Actor Alencier Ley Lopez shared his experience working in Vettaiyan

While promoting his Malayalam film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, Alencier Ley Lopez spoke to the media about his experience working in Vettaiyan. He revealed that he was not paid for the scene, which was filmed in a single day in Mumbai. “I was sent a flight ticket to Mumbai and given accommodation at a five-star hotel. I just had to sit there as a judge for one shot, and opposite me, on either side, were Amitabh Bachchan sir and Rajinikanth sir," he said.

Alencier explained that he accepted the role out of curiosity to observe how Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth performed in front of the camera. He added that he had no interest in acting in Tamil films or building a career in the Tamil industry.

Alencier Ley Lopez criticises Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth’s ‘stylised acting’

Taking a dig at Rajinikanth’s over-the-top action sequences in the 80s, he said, “During my pre-degree days, I saw Rajini sir stopping the whirring blades of a helicopter with his bare teeth. So, I wanted to see how he acted in front of the camera. During the Vettaiyan shoot, I saw him perform his stylised form of acting, using his body language before walking out of the courtroom. Then, Amitabh Bachchan roared like a lion, and I had to act shocked after witnessing all this.”