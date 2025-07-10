Video Shows Multiple Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Cafe In Canada’s Surrey

Surrey: In a shocking incident, KAP’S CAFE, a newly opened restaurant owned by popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, was attacked in a shooting incident in Surrey, British Columbia, on Wednesday night. Gunshots were fired at the newly opened restaurant and Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist associated with the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and listed among India’s most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

As the visuals coming in, videos from the scene reveals that several rounds of gunfire directed at the café around midnight. Fortunately, no one was injured. Local police reached the spot quickly and sealed off the area. They are currently emerging an investigation.

Harjit Singh Laddi, a wanted terrorist linked to the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and listed among India’s most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has took responsibility for the attack. In an online statement, Laddi said he carried out the shooting in response to alleged remarks made by Kapil Sharma.

So far, Kapil Sharma has not made any public statement about the incident.

Canadian authorities have begun an investigation, while Indian agencies continue to monitor the situation closely. Security arrangements around Sharma’s residences and public events are expected to be reviewed due to the threat.