Viral: Dua Lipa Performs Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo Mashup At Mumbai Concert, Desis Go Wild | Watch

Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30. The pop-star enthralled her Indian fans with a medley of her hit tracks. Currently on her Radical Optimism tour in Asia, Dua's fans were in for a special treat as she performed her viral Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup, which has been trending on social media for over a year now. Fans got what they wanted at more and Dua's electrifying concert in Mumbai as part of Zomato 's Feeding India gig.

The video of Dua Lipa's mashup from the Mumbai show went viral on social media as fans could not keep calm.

Dua Lipa rocks Mumbai crowd

As Dua Lipa took the stage in Mumbai, thousands gathered to watch her perform. She played her hit tracks like One Kiss, New Rules, Training Season and many more. However, it was her Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup that attracted the loudest cheer from her fans. Dua donned a new white outfit for her Mumbai concert as the crowd swayed to her beats. She even danced along with the background artists.

Dua Lipa performs at her show in Mumbai | Image: X

Celebs at Dua Lipa's Mumbai show

Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi is set to open Dua’s set on November 30. Dua Lipa's maiden gig in the country was in 2019. Several celebrities were in attendance at her concert, including Radhika Merchant , Anand Piramal, Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha, producer Apoorva Mehta, who came with his kids and wife, Deepti Sadhwani and many more.

Celebs at Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert | Image: Varinder Chawla