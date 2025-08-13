War 2 Becomes 2025's Highest Grossing Movie In Advance Booking Collection Surpassing Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sikandar, Housefull 5

War 2 Advance Booking Collection: The buzz for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and new mom Kiara Advani starrer finally seems to have hit a high note. With a U/A certificate, mass appeal, franchise popularity, and a strong hold on screen share, War 2 recorded the highest ticket sales of 2025 even before its release. The Telugu version’s bookings opened on August 12, and the advance booking skyrocketed.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is set for a head-to-head clash with YRF’s action-packed War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has already surpassed the advance booking collections of major 2025 releases, including Chhaava, Housefull 5, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, and more, making it the highest-grossing film in advance sales this year.

War 2 Becomes 2025's Highest-Grossing Movie In Advance Booking Collection

The advance booking for War 2 opened on August 10. While the anticipation for the film is high, the enthusiasm has equally translated into strong ticket sales.

At the time of publishing, War 2 had sold 5,17,356 tickets across India, earning ₹14.06 crore. With this, the Hrithik Roshan starrer surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which sold 4,87,789 tickets nationwide and collected ₹13.79 crore. Earlier, Saiyaara recorded advance bookings worth ₹9.39 crore with 3,80,847 tickets sold, but failed to beat Chhaava. Similarly, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹3.31 crore from 1,15,344 tickets, and Housefull 5 collected ₹8.02 crore from 2,52,814 tickets. With these numbers, War 2 has become the highest-earning Bollywood film in advance booking collections.