WATCH | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Was Jobless for 1.5 Years

New Delhi: Dilip Joshi, the Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opens up about a challenging phase in his career and how a mantra from Harivansh Rai Bachchan helped him overcome it.

Known for his iconic role as Jethalal in the hit comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi’s rise to fame wasn't always smooth.

The actor recently opened up about a tough phase in his career when he was out of work for over a year before landing the role that would change his life.

Dilip Joshi, who has been entertaining audiences since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began in 2008, is now synonymous with his character, Jethalal.

However, before the show brought him widespread recognition, Joshi faced a period of unemployment. Despite having 20-24 years of experience in the industry, he found himself out of work for a year and a half.

In a candid interview with Dr. Priti on her YouTube channel, Joshi recalled a particularly tough time when he was offered a promising role that fell through, leaving him disappointed and questioning his fate. Reflecting on this, he said, “I was looking for work at the time, and despite my experience, I couldn’t find a job. I had a highly attractive offer that didn’t materialize. I thought to myself, ‘Why is God testing me at such a moment?’”

The Turning Point: The Role of Jethalal

However, just when things seemed bleak, Joshi’s career took a dramatic turn. He was offered the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a character that would make him a household name and bring him immense popularity. Joshi believes this was no coincidence and attributes his success to his belief in divine timing and patience.

He shared, “Soon after that setback, I got the offer for Jethalal. And that’s when I truly understood that when God plans something for you, it’s always for the best. This was a life-changing moment, and I realized that the best way to fight stress is to go with the flow.”

Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Life Mantra

During the same interview, Joshi revealed the life mantra that helped him cope with the ups and downs of his career. The mantra, inspired by the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, is: "Mann ka ho toh achha, naa ho toh aur achha" (If things go as you wish, it’s good, but if they don’t, it’s even better). Joshi explained, “The best way to get rid of stress is to simply go with the flow. When we think too much about the future, and things don’t go as planned, we get stressed. But I’ve learned that everything happens for a reason.”