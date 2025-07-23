'What Happened To Sushant Singh Rajput Is Happening With Me': Tanushree Dutta’s Public Cry for Help

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and Aashiq Banaya Aapne sensation Tanushree Dutta has made a serious claim, stating that the events surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput were also happening to her. She alleged being followed and claimed that her food was adulterated ever since she raised her voice and accused actor Nana Patekar during the Me Too movement in 2018.

Tanushree Dutta made these claims a day after posting an emotional video on Instagram, alleging harassment by her maid. In the video, Dutta was seen in tears, saying, “I’m sick and tired of this harassment! It’s been going on since 2018 #MeToo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya. Please someone help me.”

My maid adulterating my food, claims Tanushree

Elaborating all that has been going around with her, Tanushree Dutta in an exclusive conversation, said, “Yesterday's video was the culmination of my frustration over the last 4–5 years… my accident during a visit to Ujjain in 2022, when someone had tampered with the brakes of my auto… I used to feel like I was being followed.”

Dutta claimed that she had been sensing that individuals or groups were following her whether during pilgrimages or elsewhere. She also alleged that her email and WhatsApp accounts had been hacked.

Everything that happened with Sushant Singh Rajput is happening with me, says Tanushree Dutta

Continuing the account of her ordeal, she said, “A maid (domestic help) was planted inside my house. She created such chaos (Tabahi). She used to adulterate my food, which made me frequently ill. I’d sleep for 18–20 hours despite being an active person who worked out three to four times a week.”

She added, “In 2022, during my trip to Ujjain, I met with an accident. My projects including films, endorsements, ads, were sabotaged. I was left without meaningful work.”

She claimed, “everything that happened to Sushant Singh Rajput is happening to me (Matlab, Sushant Singh Rajput ke saath jo cheeze hui aur ho rahi thi, exactly same thing mere saath hui, aur ho rahi hai). The only difference is, he's no longer alive and I still am (Farak sirf itna hai ki woh chal basse aur mei zinda hu).”

She emphasised that all of this began after she raised her voice during the MeToo movement. “I had lived in Mumbai since 2003 and never faced such issues, neither professionally nor socially,” she said.

Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar

Dutta expressed suspicion that Nana Patekar might be behind this, referencing her earlier accusations in the MeToo case. She claimed, “He once said in a YouTube interview that he belongs to an underworld family and if not an actor, he would have become a gangster.”

She went on to allege multiple food poisoning incidents even after firing the maid. “Whenever I ate out whether in hotels, during pilgrimages, or at temples, I’d fall sick,” she said. “Eventually, I began cooking with a portable cooker and stopped experiencing food poisoning,” the actress said.

“I suspect Nana Patekar and his associates are involved,” she mentioned.

Dutta further claimed that just like there was allegedly a Bollywood mafia targeting Sushant Singh Rajput, she too was being targeted. “After the MeToo movement, many were exposed."