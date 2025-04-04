What Is Obesophobia? How Kareena Kapoor Overcame This Anxiety After Jeh’s Birth

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor has always been a strong advocate for self-love and she reaffirmed this belief in an event. Speaking about her postpartum journey after the birth of her second son, Jeh, the Bollywood actor opened up about gaining 25 kg and the brief moment where she felt the pressure of “bouncing back."

Speaking at celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s book launch, Kareena candidly discussed her relationship with food and body image. She shared that while she briefly felt the pressure to return to her pre-pregnancy weight, Kareena quickly embraced her body, asserting, “Main apni favourite hoon” (I’m my favorite person). She emphasized that confidence and self-belief allow women to live life on their own terms.

Meanwhile, Diwekar praised Kareena’s self-assurance, recalling how the actress often compliments herself. Kareena, known for her love of food, also revealed that she never starved herself to look a certain way and has always been comfortable in her skin. “I was always a chubby kid, but I was always happy,” she said.

What is Obesophobia?

Obesophobia, also known as pocrescophobia, is an extreme and irrational fear of gaining weight. It is classified as a specific phobia, a type of anxiety disorder, and goes beyond common concerns about body image.

Unlike those who simply diet frequently, individuals with obesophobia take extreme measures to avoid weight gain, including:

Eating very small portions

Over-exercising

Avoiding events involving food

Spending excessive time and money on weight-loss efforts