What Karisma Kapoor's Kids Samaira And Kiaan Will Inherit From Her Ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 Crore Estate?

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 due to a heart attack while playing polo in London. His sudden death created chaos in the Kapur family, with a discussion around succession at Sona Comstar becoming the talk of the town. Now with Priya Sachdev serving as Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, the question remains what Karisma's kids, Samaira and Kiaan, would inherit from Sunjay's ₹30 crore estate.

What will Samaira and Kiaan Kapur inherit from their father Sunjay Kapur's estate?

According to Forbes, Kapur had a net worth of ₹10,300 crore (at the time of his death). He was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, and as per law, the management of his estate and wealth has now passed on to his wife Priya.

However, before his death, Kapur had gifted bonds worth ₹14 crore to both kids, ensuring a monthly income of ₹10 lakh each. Not just this, he has also given the ownership of a Mumbai house to Karisma Kapoor at the time of divorce.

All about Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's divorce