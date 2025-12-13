When GOAT Lionel Messi Gave Ranbir Kapoor And Mohanlal Their Ulimate Fan Moment | Throwback

Lionel Messi India GOAT Tour: Travelling from Miami, Messi arrived in Kolkata, with thousands gathering for a glimpse of the Argentine icon. The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events. Thousands of fans across the country are waiting in anticipation to see the reigning world champion in India. Amid this, take a look at the time when the footballer left, even the biggest movie stars starstruck.

Ranbir Kapoor's ‘dream come true’ moment with Messi

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about his admiration for Lionel Messi. The actor, who also co-owns Mumbai City FC, met his favourite sports star back in 2011. This was the last time Messi was in Barcelona. The sports star met with the Animal actor with his team, making his lifetime dream come true. Onlookers of the meeting shared how Ranbir turned coy and blushed upon seeing the sports legend face-to-face. Though hard to imagine, publications report that Ranbir swooned like a school-going kid on meeting Messi.

In a moment the star will surely never forget, Messi also signed his cap and the number 8 jersey. Later in 2023, Ranbir told ANI, “Every night before I sleep, I imagine myself on a football field. I don't imagine myself on a movie set or being an actor or a star; I only imagine myself being a football player wearing the No. 8 jersey. I dream of passing the ball to Messi and Iniesta.” It is yet to be seen if the actor gets to meet Messi during his Mumbai visit on December 14.



Lalettan's ‘incredible moment’ with Messi

Mohanlal's encounter with Messi was much recent. In April this year, the actor received a special gift from the football legend. Taking to his Instagram account, Mohanlal shared a video along with a long note. In the clip, Messi could be seen signing a jersey for the Malayalam actor.

