When Samay Raina Got A Winning Position Against Grandmaster D Gukesh, Netizens Say 'Samay Kam Nahi'
In a friendly game of chess, comedian Samay Raina went up against Grandmaster and reigning World Champion D Gukesh back in March last year.
Samay Raina is one of the most loved comics in India currently. His show India's Got Latent has become a viral hit on YouTube amassing millions of views for each episode. Recently, as Gukesh Dommaraju was crowned the youngest World Chess Champion at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore, a video of him playing chess against Samay has resurfaced. Samay is a chess enthusiast and has popularised the game while streaming matches on his YouTube handle. He played a game with Gukesh before the latter became the World Champion.
'Never underestimate Samay'
In a friendly game of chess, Samay Raina went up against Grandmaster and reigning World Champion D Gukesh. As the game progressed, we could see that the comic, who is not rated by FIDE, got a winning position against Gukesh. However, as the game drew to a close, he lost. After his victory, Gukesh even showed what Samay could have done to make the most of his winning position to best him.
Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for Samay. "Reason why Gukesh won world championship is he practiced against BM Samay," commented one. Another one wrote, "Samay had once almost defeated the World Champion in 10-2 mins battle."
Samay's India's Got Latent tops popularity charts
Samay's comedy roast show India's Got Latent has emerged as one of the most streamed and loved shows of this year. As the show gains widespread popularity, a Pakistani version of the show has also started airing. It is titled Talent Got Pakistan. India's Got Latent is a copy of Kill Tony from the US. It features comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban and the band with celebrity guests.
