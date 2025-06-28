When Shefali Jariwala Opened Up About Her Struggles with Mental Health, Epilepsy | Image: Insta

Mumbai: Shefali Jariwala, India’s pop sensation who rose to fame with her electrifying performance in the music video Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42. According to media reports, her husband and actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital on the intervening night of June 27 and 28. However, by the time they arrived, the actress had already passed away, and doctors were unable to revive her.

Doctors confirmed that Shefali Jariwala suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, though they have not released any specific details at this time.

Her untimely demise has come as a big shock to the entertainment industry and her fans.

Shefali's iconic performance in Kaanta Laga continues to resonate even today, just as vividly as it did in the early 2000s when the song first took the nation by storm and became a party favourite.

Shefali Jariwala Opened Up On Mental Health

Shefali Jariwala, who also appeared in Bigg Boss Season 13 as a contestant, was vocal about her struggles with mental health, stress, and anxiety.

She had opened up about living with epilepsy and how it impacted both her career and personal life.

At the age of 15, she experienced an epileptic seizure triggered by stress, which affected her social life and academic performance.

She also shared her experiences of low self-esteem and the uncertainty brought on by managing seizures, particularly during the early stages of her career following the success of Kaanta Laga.

Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Seen In Tears

Parag Tyagi, 50, was seen visibly heartbroken and in tears as he exited a Mumbai hospital following his wife’s death.

Reports state that he, along with three others, rushed Shefali to the hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Shefali Jariwala’s Family Devastated

A video circulating on social media shows members of her family, particularly her mother, visibly devastated and emotionally shattered inside a car following the tragic news.

Shefali Jariwala’s Final Appearance And Projects

Shefali, best known for the Kaanta Laga song and her stint in Bigg Boss 13, was last seen in the television series Shaitani Rasmein.

At present, there is no publicly confirmed information regarding any upcoming projects she may have been involved in.

What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a long-term brain condition where a person struggles with seizures.

Seizures take place when a person experiences a sudden burst of unusual electrical activity in the brain, which can cause changes in how a person acts or feels for a short time.