Where Did Mickey Mouse Appear First? Look At The Cartoon’s Journey

New Delhi: May 15, 1928 saw the first appearance of the most famous Disney character “Mickey Mouse” in a test screening of the cartoon short Plane Crazy. Children would always attest to its popularity and remember the big Mouse with its Girlfriend Minnie going on mini adventures. Disney started his first fully-animated series with a character called Oswald The Lucky Rabbit and soon followed a few tweaks to the character’s appearance and the legendary Mickey Mouse was created.

Who created Mickey Mouse?

Born in Chicago in 1901, Walt Disney was an American motion-picture and television producer who is also famously known as the pioneer of animated cartoon films. Walt took cartooning classes at the Kansas City Art Institute and School of Design. He later met Urb Iwerks, a young artist, while working at commercial studios. They started a small studio together, in 1922.

Mickey Mouse was not always “Mickey”?

When Walt Disney and the early animator Urb Iwerks worked together on Mickey, they named it “Mortimer Mouse”, however, Disney’ wife urged him to rename the character and hence came the name - “Mickey Mouse”. Disney even provided Mickey’s voice until 1947.