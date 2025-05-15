Where Did Mickey Mouse Appear First? Look At The Cartoon’s Journey

Updated May 15th 2025, 16:39 IST
New Delhi: May 15, 1928 saw the first appearance of the most famous Disney character “Mickey Mouse” in a test screening of the cartoon short Plane Crazy. Children would always attest to its popularity and remember the big Mouse with its Girlfriend Minnie going on mini adventures. Disney started his first fully-animated series with a character called Oswald The Lucky Rabbit and soon followed a few tweaks to the character’s appearance and the legendary Mickey Mouse was created.
Born in Chicago in 1901, Walt Disney was an American motion-picture and television producer who is also famously known as the pioneer of animated cartoon films. Walt took cartooning classes at the Kansas City Art Institute and School of Design. He later met Urb Iwerks, a young artist, while working at commercial studios. They started a small studio together, in 1922.
When Walt Disney and the early animator Urb Iwerks worked together on Mickey, they named it “Mortimer Mouse”, however, Disney’ wife urged him to rename the character and hence came the name - “Mickey Mouse”. Disney even provided Mickey’s voice until 1947.
First Appearances: Disney had planned two cartoons, Plane Crazy (1928) and Gallopin Gaucho (1928), prior to Mickey’s global success. After a disheartening failure of the first two, Disney employed sounds for the third production of Mickey Mouse Cartoon - Steamboat Willie (1928). It became an instant sensation and Mickey uttered its first words - “Hot Dogs”, in The Karnival Kid (1929). Ever since, Mickey Mouse has been a Children’s Favorite with its unique humor and personified animal characters that touched the hearts of millions through fun storytelling.
