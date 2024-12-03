Who is Aliya Fakhri, Nargis Fakhri's Sister, Arrested On Alleged Murder Charges In Queens Fire?

Who is Aliya Fakhri?: Nargis Fakhri's sister has been making headlines for her arrest in New York. The 43-year-old is alleged to have murdered her ex-boyfriend and his female friend in Queens. On the morning of December 2, Aliya set a two-storey garage on fire, reportedly in a fit of jealousy.

Nargis Fakhri's sister arrested on arson and murder charges

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports. As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud "You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage. According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren't couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs' mother, "Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.” Nargis is yet to make a comment on the incident. The actress' mother, however, denied the claims, saying: "I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," according to multiple news outlets.

Who is Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya?



Aliya is the younger sister of actress Nargis Fakhri. She was born and raised in Queens, New York. The sisters were born to Mohammed Fakhri, a Pakistani, and Marie Fakhri of Czech origins. However, Aliya was a child when her parents got divorced and her father died shortly after.

