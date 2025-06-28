Who is Parag Tyagi, Husband of Shaifali Jariwala, the ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl died At 42 After Suffering Cardia Arrest | Image: Insta

Mumbai: Actress and model Shaifali Jariwala, who became an overnight sensation in the 2000s following her performance in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga’ and became a household name, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the intervening night of June 27–28.

According to reports, Shaifali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others, but by the time they arrived, she had already passed away.

Media sources confirm that she was brought in dead and could not be revived.

The sudden demise of the 42-year-old star has come as a shock to both the entertainment industry and her fans.

Who is Shaifali Jariwala’s husband?

Shaifali Jariwala was first married to musician Harmeet Singh of the Meet Brothers in 2004. However, the couple divorced in 2009 after the actress levelled charges against him.

Shaifali later married actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.

Parag Tyagi is an Indian television and film actor who hails from Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. He made his small-screen debut in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta and has since appeared in shows like Brahmarakshas, Jodha Akbar, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Tyagi was born on November 27, 1975, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently 50 years old.

Parag Tyagi’s Filmography

Parag Tyagi has appeared in several films, including ‘A Wednesday (starring Anupam Kher)', ‘Sarkar 3’ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Year Film

2008 A Wednesday!

2017 Sarkar 3

2018 Agnyaathavaasi

2019 Venky Mama

2020 Ruler

2022 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

2023 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan



Year Title Role



2009–2013 Pavitra Rishta Vinod Karanjkar

2012–2013 Nach Baliye 5 Contestant

2013–2014 Jodha Akbar Mirza Sharifuddin

2015 Kalash Abhay Singh Deol

Nach Baliye 7 Contestant

2015–2016 Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do Kailash Khurana

2016 Brahmarakshas Brahmarakshas/Sanjay

2017 Kaala Teeka Thakur Dev Sinha

2019 Aghori Rudranath/Aghori

2020–2021 Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki DSP Santbaksh Singh

Naagin 5 Head of Cheel Clan/Balwant Singhania

2021 Paapnashini Ganga Maharaj Tarakasur

Did Shaifali Jariwala Have Any Children?

Shaifali Jariwala did not have any biological children. However, she often expressed her desire to adopt, stating that genetics was never a concern for her.

In fact, Shaifali and her husband, Parag Tyagi, had initiated the adoption process, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the setback, the couple remained hopeful and continued their efforts to adopt a child.

Shaifali Jariwala, The 'Kaanta Laga' sensation, No More

Shaifali Jariwala rose to fame with her performance in the remix version of the song Kaanta Laga, captivating audiences with her charm and energetic presence.

She truly owned the track and left a lasting impression on pop culture.

The song became a massive hit in the early 2000s, frequently played at weddings, parties, and social gatherings.

The music video, which premiered during that era, remains iconic to this day.

In addition to Kaanta Laga, Shaifali participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, further expanding her fan base.

She also made a cameo appearance in the 2004 Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra.