Woke Platform, Comedy Or Zero Justification: Ranveer Allahbadia Toasted For Disgusting Comment On Parental Intercourse | Image: X

New Delhi: Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is under hot water for a controversial remark made on Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The parody talent show, known for its edgy humour, has now found itself at the centre of a heated debate over the limits of comedy.

During a recent episode, Ranveer asked an inappropriate question to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” The Youtuber's question triggered massive outrage on social media, with many calling it distasteful and unacceptable.

Social Media Uproar Over Filthy Comments

Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disapproval.

One user slammed Allahabdia's comment, stating, “Woke mindset, horrible upbringing—using someone’s parents for a TV show!”

Another wrote, “This BeerBiceps guy, Ranveer Allahbadia, is a tharki opportunist. He, Samay Raina, and the likes of Dhruv Rathee and Akash have the same agenda.”

Another post read, “Ranveer Allahbadia’s video is beyond offensive. Rape jokes or incest jokes—there is no ‘just a joke’ excuse here!”

The controversy has raised questions about the show’s content and its handling of sensitive topics.

Critics argue that India’s Got Latent, despite its popularity, often crosses the line under the guise of humour.

India's Got Latent: A Show Built on Controversy?

The show, hosted by comedian and social media influencer Samay Raina, has gained traction for its mix of unconventional talent and dark humour.

Guest judges include Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and other well-known internet personalities.

Over time, India’s Got Latent has featured celebrities like Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Tanmay Bhat, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Raftaar, Poonam Pandey, Tony Kakkar, Avika Gor, and Raghu Ram. While their presence adds to the show’s appeal, the recent backlash suggests that audiences are drawing a line between edgy comedy and outright offensive content.