Work From Hills: Yakten, Sikkim To Be The Next Address of India’s Digital Nomads

Updated 19 June 2025 at 15:13 IST
Ever wanted the view from your work desk to be that of a dreamy landscape where lush hills meet rolling clouds? Well, it is possible now. Yakten in Sikkim has now been officially declared as a digital nomad village after Jungli near Goa.
A digital nomad village is a community where remote employees and entrepreneurs can travel to while working. It usually features amenities such high-speed internet, co-living spaces and social engagement opportunities. Simply put, it is a dream come true for travelers to indulge in their interests without compromising on their work.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of an ancient alpine forest with a stunning view of the mighty Kanchenjunga, Yakten is a small village in Eastern Sikkim.
Yakten is well-connected by roads, railway, and airport.
Airport: Yakten is located only 10 kms from the Pakyong Airport, Gangtok’s only airport. Apart from this, it is about 125 kms from Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in West Bengal.
Trains: The closest railway station to Yakten is New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal which is about 115 kms away. The NJP station is well-connected with several trains from Howrah Junction and Sealdah Station in Kolkata.
Road: Yakten is close to Gangtok (about 33 kms), the capital city of Sikkim and is thus very easily accessible by road.
Whether you want a calm and tranquil holiday or a little bit of adventure, Yakten is the perfect spot for all. The village itself is straight out a picture postcard with its majestic view of the Himalayas and lush vegetation with an abundance of butterflies dotting the scenery. It is also known for the cultivation of rare Himalayan orchids which further adds to the charm of the sleepy hamlet.
For the more adventurous souls, Yakten is also close to the iconic Jhandi Dara and Budaang Dari trek offering a panoramic view of Mt. Kanchenjunga and the ruins of an ancient fort.
Currently, there are multiple government and private homestays in Yakten that offers a glimpse in to the life of the people in the village along with all the modern amenities for a comfortable stay. However, with it officially becoming a digital nomad village, co-living spaces can soon be expected to come up.
With clear, crisp sun light in the summer and moody and cloudy winters, Yakten is enjoyable almost throughout the year. However, it may be a good idea to avoid visiting in monsoon as the rain and mud can make the roads more tricky to navigate.
Published 19 June 2025 at 15:02 IST