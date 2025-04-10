World Siblings Day: Shilpa Shetty's Workout Video with Sister Shamita Should Be Your Latest Motivation to Exercise

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty has shared a series of photos and video with actress and sister Shamita Shetty, on World Siblings Day. The actresses' gym video screams all things love and inspiration, and should be your morning motivation, to workout and exercise.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Gym Video with Sister Shamita

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has shared a gym video where she can be seen working out with her sister and actress, Shamita Shetty. The Shetty siblings can be seen enjoying their workout, motivating each other with pranks and giggles.

While Shilpa Shetty is wearing black joggers and a yellow sports bra, her sister Shamita is seen wearing grey gym pants and an orange tank top. The sisters' cute video is sure to motivate you to hit the gym and not miss your workout for the day.

World Siblings Day: Shilpa-Shamita Shetty's Cute Photos Will Make You Miss Your Sibling

The workout video and photos have been shared by Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram handle, on World Siblings Day today. The actress-sisters, who lovingly call each other ‘Tunki and Munki’, are seen posing with each other, in these beautiful throwback images.

In the first image, the two sisters can be twinning in white, in the second one, they are seen cuddling with each other, the third photo seems from a dinner that the two have been dressed up for, both Shilpa and Shamita look stunning in the fourth image, Shilpa is seen pulling her little sister's cheeks in the fifth image and in the last photo, the sisters are seen making a boomerang with the thumbs up sign, after successfully completing their workout.