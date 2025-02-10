Would You Watch Your Parents Have Sex Or Join In And Stop It Forever?: Beer Biceps' Ranveer Allahbadia Floats Filthy Question

Would you watch your parents have sex or join in and stop it forever?: Ranveer Allahbadia of Beer Biceps floats filthy binary question | Image: Screen Grab

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and founder of Beer Biceps, has landed himself in controversy after asking a vile and explicit question on a recent episode of India's Got Latent. Allahbadia has sparked widespread outrage over a comment he made about parental intercourse. Many social media users have deemed the comment offensive and insensitive.

The question, which was addressed to a participant in the show, has sparked widespread outrage. In a video clip, which is going viral on social media, Allahbadia can be heard asking a contestant on the show, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever."

After the viral clip, social media users condemned the remark as crude and tasteless. Some criticised the decline of comedy into shock value, while others questioned the lack of content moderation. Many even vowed to unsubscribe from Ranveer and Samay's channels, accusing them of promoting distasteful content under the guise of humour.

Some X users called it "cringe," "perverse," and "filthy." Many questioned the state of online content and accused creators of crossing all boundaries for clout. Several users tagged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, urging them to take action against such content.

Many criticised Ranveer for often discussing Hindu Dharma and culture in his content, only to make such inappropriate remarks for engagement. Some even compared the current state of comedy to past eras, arguing that today's humour has lost its substance and resorts to cheap controversy for views.

As per claims on social media, Allahbadia’s remark was influenced by a similar remark on a podcast show, ‘Truth or Drink’, where a female host was seen asking a male guest a similar question.

Meanwhile, after the latest controversy, the netizens have urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to step up and take cognisance.

Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express discontent with Allahbadia's comment. One user wrote, "Woke the mindset of a horrible upbringing using someone's parents for a TV show!" Another user added, "I always said that this BeerBiceps guy Ranveer Allahbadia is a Tharki opportunist... They have the same agenda. Ranveer is an expert at acting innocent."

Others condemned Allahbadia's comment as being beyond offensive, with some even labelling it as a form of incest joke. "Ranveer Allahbadia's video is beyond offensive. Rape jokes or incest jokes, there no 'just a joke' excuse here!" one user wrote.

The user further added that public figures have a responsibility to be mindful of their words and actions. "If it's public, it's everyone's business. The one who said it, who laughed & the ones who allowed it, all guilty," the user added.

The controversy surrounding Allahbadia's comment has sparked a larger conversation about the importance of responsible and respectful communication, particularly among public figures.

About India's Got Latent

India's Got Latent, a Hindi-language show hosted by Samay Raina on YouTube, claims to be providing a platform for various talents from across the country to showcase their unique skills. Inspired by the international Got Talent franchise and Kill Tony, the show features a diverse range of acts, including dark comedy, and more.

Launched on June 14, last year, India's Got Latent follows a similar format to other shows in the Got Talent franchise. Contestants perform in front of judges, who evaluate their acts and provide feedback. The host, Samay Raina, interacts with contestants and the audience.

'India’s Got Latent' Full Of Filthy Content

India's Got Latent has been marred by several controversies that have sparked outrage and debate among audiences. From derogatory remarks about people with disabilities to insensitive jokes about mental health, the show has faced criticism for its handling of sensitive topics.

One of the most notable controversies involved Rakhi Sawant, who threw a chair on stage after an argument with Maheep Singh. The episode, which has not been released on YouTube, reportedly featured Sawant making derogatory remarks about Singh.

Another controversy surrounded contestant Banti Banerjee, who made jokes about Deepika Padukone 's depression and also took a jibe referencing the 2024 Kolkata rape and murder case. Banerjee's remarks sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for the show hosts to apologise.

In a separate incident, contestants on the show endorsed derogatory remarks about guest judge Urfi Javed, including calling her a derogatory term and comparing her to adult actress Mia Khalifa. The incident led to Javed walking off the show, and the main judge Samay Raina was criticised for not intervening.

Raina's response to the outrage, in which he joked about wanting to monetise the controversy through ad revenue, was also widely criticised.