YouTube Forced To Take Down Ranveer Allahbadia's Episode Of India's Got Latent After I&B Ministry Steps In

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The comments made by the YouTuber who goes by the name Beer Biceps sparked a massive outrage leading to multiple complaints being filed against him and the episode was eventually taken down. For the uninitiated, Allahbadia made incestuous remarks on parental intercourse which raised questions on breaching the limits of freedom of speech.

YouTube forced to take down India's Got Latent episode of Ranveer Allahbadia

Several complaints were filed by various government bodies seeking action against Ranveer Allahbadia after his objectionable remarks on India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought for the episode and the clips to be removed from the social media platform. Finally, YouTube has reportedly taken action in the matter.

YouTube has removed the controversial episode of Ranveer Allahabadia from Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. According to information received from sources, YouTube has deleted the video from its platform after receiving a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. At the same time, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanungo had also demanded the removal of the video. NHRC had also asked to respond to this within 3 days. Many politicians and celebrities from the entertainment world have also criticised Ranveer Allahbadia. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra had assured strict action be taken against the influencer.



Ranveer Allahbadia issues apology for lewd comments after losing subscribers and commercial deals

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his controversial remark that led to many calling for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech. Allahbadia -- who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel -- became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment on Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent gained traction.