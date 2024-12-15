Zakir Hussain Dies At 73 Due To Heart Related Ailments, Breathes His Last In US Hospital

Zakir Hussain Death: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has died aged 73. The four-time Grammy winner was admitted to a hospital in San Franciso, California last week after he complained of heart-related ailments. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia had confirmed that his condition was critical. Reports have now surfaced that he is no more.

Zakir Hussain started playing tabla at a very young age | Image: Zakir Hussain/Instagram

Zakir Hussain: The musician who took tabla to the global stage

The 73-year-old US-based musician has been credited with taking the tabla to the global stage. The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world.

Zakir Hussain is tha son of legandary tabla player Allah Rakha | Image: X