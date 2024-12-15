Published 21:55 IST, December 15th 2024
Zakir Hussain Dies At 73 Due To Heart Related Ailments, Breathes His Last In US Hospital
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has died aged 73. The four-time Grammy winner was admitted to a hospital last week after he complained of heart-related ailments.
Zakir Hussain Death: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has died aged 73. The four-time Grammy winner was admitted to a hospital in San Franciso, California last week after he complained of heart-related ailments. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia had confirmed that his condition was critical. Reports have now surfaced that he is no more.
Zakir Hussain: The musician who took tabla to the global stage
The 73-year-old US-based musician has been credited with taking the tabla to the global stage. The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world.
Hussain received four Grammy Awards, from seven nominations in his career. He won three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. In his career spanning six decades, the musician has worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH Vikku Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.
Updated 22:01 IST, December 15th 2024