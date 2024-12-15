Published 20:27 IST, December 15th 2024
Zakir Hussain Hospitalised Over Cardiac Issues, Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia Says 'We're Worried...'
Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco due to heart-related ailments. He is currently being treated in the ICU.
Zakir Hussain Hospitalised: Four-time Grammy Award winner, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU in San Francisco, US after he experienced heart-related problems. The 73-year-old US-based musician is currently receiving treatment for his medical issues.
What happened to Zakir Hussain?
About his health and sudden hospitalization, a source close to Zakir Hussain said that he had been having blood pressure issues. He was rushed to a hospital in San Francisco after his health deteriorated. Hussain is married to Kathak dancer and teacher Antonia Minnecola. She is also his manager. The couple has two daughters- Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Anisa graduated from UCLA and is a filmmaker. Isabella is studying dance in Manhattan, according to reports.
Meanwhile, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, who is a longtime collaborator of Hussain, confirmed his hospitalisation in the US due to heart issues and shared, "He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week. He is unwell and admitted to the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation."
Zakir Hussain's career at a glance
Zakir Hussain performed throughout the Fall season in the US and the UK. He toured extensively across continents with the Crosscurrents Trio consisting of double bassist Dave Holland and saxophonist Chris Potter. Their last show was on November 26 in Paris.
Hussain was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023 by the Government of India. Hussain has received seven Grammy Award nominations, with four wins to his name. Born to tabla maestro Alla Rakha and Bavi Begum, he has collaborated with legendary musicians including The Beatles, John McLaughlin, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ravi Shankar and many more.
