The superhit Marathi franchise Zapatlela is returning with its third installment. On Wednesday, the makers announced the third part of the franchise with a new poster.

What do we know about the Zapatlela 3?

The latest installment of the horror-comedy franchise will be helmed by actor-director Mahesh Kothare who directed the previous two installments. Actor Addinath Kothare will be seen in the lead role yet again and joining him alongside is mischievous yet loved ‘Tatya Vinchu’.

Yes it’s true !!! हो खरंय !!! तात्या विंचू पुन्हा येतोय !!! २०२५ चित्रपटगृहात ! 2025 in the theatres ! ओम फट स्वाहा !!!@maheshkothare@rajnishkhanuja@sameercasa

@addinathkothare #pratikkhanuja#selectmedia@KothareVision#zapatlela #3 #om_fat_swaha #2025 #release pic.twitter.com/5LxLHQ1brs — Adinath Kothare (@adinathkothare)

Talking about the film, director Mahesh Kothare said: "After the two successful franchises, we owe it to our audience to deliver a compelling story. With a good story in place, 'Zapatlela 3' is poised to take viewers on an enthralling journey."

What more do we know about the film?

The cameras will start rolling on the film by the end of this year. Zapatlela 3 is produced by Rajnish Khanuja of Select Media Holdings along with Mahesh Kothare of Jenma Films International.

All you need to know about Zapatlela franchise

The first and original Zapatlela movie was released in 1993 in the Marathi language. It was directed and produced by Mahesh Kothare. The film starred Mahesh Kothare, Laxmikant Berde, Kishore Ambiye, Pooja Pawar, Madhu Kambikar, Ranvindra Bedre, and Bipin Varti among others.

The second part of the film hit the theatres twenty years later in 2013 in 3D format. The film is an adaptation of the 1988 Hollywood film Child's Play.

The first part of the film was also dubbed in Hindi and was released as Khilona Bana Khalnayak.