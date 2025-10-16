Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police To Meet Assam Team On October 21

Singapore's Acting High Commissioner Alice Cheng has called on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed condolences on singer Zubeen Garg's demise. | Image: X

Guwahati: Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Special Investigating Team chief and ADGP Munna Gupta on October 21 amid the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma assured the public of justice in Zubeen Garg's case.

"Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains, Justice for Zubeen will prevail," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singapore's Acting High Commissioner Alice Cheng called on Assam CM and expressed condolences on the singer's demise.

The High Commissioner said that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conveyed Garg's autopsy report and its preliminary findings to the Indian High Commission in Singapore on October 1.

Singapore High Commissioner's X handle wrote, "Acting High Commissioner Alice Cheng called on Hon'ble Assam CM @himantabiswa yesterday. They had a good discussion on Singapore's ongoing projects with Assam. Acting HC also expressed her condolences to Hon'ble CM and the people of Assam on the passing of Mr Zubeen Garg."

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has conveyed Mr Garg's autopsy report and its preliminary findings to the Indian High Commission in Singapore on 1 October 2025 at the latter's request. As the investigations are still ongoing, we are unable to comment further on the case," the thread post read.

The authorities in Singapore demanded patience from the people of Assam for a thorough investigation into the case.

"We seek the patience and understanding of the people of Assam to give the SPF time and space to conduct a thorough investigation," the X post said.

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival.