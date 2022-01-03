COVID-19: Centre Calls Reports Of Expired Vaccines Being Administered In India Misleading

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a flood of fake news. Recently, some media reports claimed that expired vaccines are being administered in India. However, the Central government on Monday refuted reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its nation COVID vaccination programme. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India called it false and misleading. It also informed that Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had earlier approved the extension of the shelf life of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to nine months and 12 months, respectively.

"The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on 25th October 2021, in response to M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited’s letter no: BBIL/RA/21/567 has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021," PIB said.

The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the regulatory body based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers.

PIB avers India's COVID vaccination drive 'most successful & largest' compared to US, UK

This is not the first time that fake news is being spread about India's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Last week, an international media house published a report on "How India missed its vaccination target".

In response, the Centre stated that the article is misleading and doesn't represent the complete picture. PIB informed that India's vaccination drive has been one of the most successful in comparison with many western nations.

India has vaccinated more than 90% of its eligible adult population with the first COVID vaccine dose while 65% have received the second dose. In comparison, the US has inoculated only 73.2% eligible population with the first dose and 61.5% with the second dose. Similarly, the United Kingdown has vaccinated 75.9% eligible population with the first jab while 69.5% population has received both jabs.

Meanwhile, India, on Monday, started a COVID vaccination drive for children aged between 15 years and 18 years. The administration of precaution dose (booster dose) for healthcare workers and those 60 years of age and above will begin from January 10, Monday.

Image: PTI